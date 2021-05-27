Toronto Defiant adds DPS Aspire on 30-day contract

The American Tornado DPS will fill in while the team deals with multiple COVID-19 cases.

As the Toronto Defiant battles at least three confirmed COVID-19 cases, one Overwatch Contenders DPS will step up to provide support for the team.

Luka “Aspire” Rolovic, a hitscan player for Contenders teams like American Tornado and DarkMode NA, has been added to the Defiant roster on a 30-day contract. He’ll likely take over the duties of Andreas “Logix” Berghmans, who’s been battling COVID-19 and is unable to play or practice.

Aspire is a hitscan specialist who was recently signed to American Tornado, one of North American Overwatch Contenders’ most successful teams. He previously played for DarkMode NA, which lost to American Tornado in the grand finals of the April Contenders North America tournament. Aspire was a key player for Revival, another North American staple, and was often loaned to other teams.

We are excited to be welcoming @Aspire_OW from @ATornado_OW! He'll be joining us this weekend and for the next 30 days while other members continue to rest and recover. *Pending League Approval #RiseTogether #OWL2021 pic.twitter.com/n6LZEsXul2 — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) May 27, 2021

The Toronto Defiant announced that Aspire will be on a 30-day contract. Overwatch League teams are allowed to add players on 30-day contracts as long as they have seven rostered players on season-long contracts, according to the 2021 roster construction rules. After this time is up, Aspire will become a free agent.

This addition comes at a time where the Defiant organization is dealing with at least three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within its camp. No specific details on cases involving players have been announced, but adding a new DPS player on short notice speaks to the severity of the situation.

Aspire and the Toronto Defiant will play the San Francisco Shock on May 29 at 3:30pm CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.