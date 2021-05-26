Toronto Defiant confirms three positive COVID-19 cases within organization

Today, the Toronto Defiant announced that it currently has three positive COVID-19 cases within its organization. While the team is following public health protocols and testing contacts, more information and specific details about cases were not divulged to the public.

The team, which consists of nine rostered Overwatch League players and at least three on-site coaches and staff members, is located in Toronto, Canada. They play and practice from a centralized facility operated by the Defiant’s ownership company, OverActive.

In the message posted on social media, the Toronto Defiant confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases within its organization but did not clarify whether players, coaches, or staff members were affected. A spokesperson for the Defiant told Dot Esports this public message was all the team could share at this time.

“We have been in touch with Toronto Public Health and we are following their instructions and recommendations,” the team said on social media. “Direct and indirect contacts in our organization have been tested and in some cases retested.”

While he has not confirmed a potential COVID-19 diagnosis, veteran DPS Andreas “Logix” Berghmans has posted on his personal social media about multiple recent visits to the hospital.

thank you all for the well wishes, went back to the ER yesterday because of low oxygen levels and trouble breathing, being monitored closely now, last week has been awful but trying to rest and keep my head up ❤️❤️❤️ — logix (@logixow) May 25, 2021

Early on May 25, Logix stated that he went back to the ER due to “low oxygen levels and trouble breathing” and was being closely monitored. Neither Logix nor the Toronto Defiant have clarified if he is actively hospitalized at this time.