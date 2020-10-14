Florida Mayhem releases 4 players

Despite a successful season, the team is still changing for the 2021 season.

After a relatively successful season, the Florida Mayhem is making some serious changes to its roster. The team released four players from their current contracts today, indicating a roster rebuild is on the table for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

The Florida Mayhem has released DPS Ha “Sayaplayer” Jeong-woo, main support Choi “Kris” Jun-soo, tank Choi “Karayan” San-ha, and flex support Seong “Byrem” Joo Lee.

Of all the players released today, hitscan DPS Sayaplayer had been with the Florida Mayhem the longest. The former Meta Athena DPS only played three matches in the 2020 season but will be remembered for his devastating Widowmaker play in previous years of the Overwatch League.

Main support Kris was picked up by the Florida Mayhem in 2018 and was also a former member of Meta Athena. As the Mayhem’s only main support player in 2020, Kris was forced to flex off of his usual roles. Despite criticism from analysts in the past, he managed to impress them with his ability to diversify as the season went on.

As a main tank, Karayan was often placed to the wayside in favor of Koo “Fate” Pan-seung. The former Armament player did manage to produce impressive results in the first part of the 2020 season before the meta largely swapped to a dual off-tank setup.

Flex support Byrem was one of the most anticipated pickups for the Florida Mayhem, added during the 2019 season. He formerly played for BlossoM and the San Francisco Shock’s North American Overwatch Contenders academy team, NRG Esports. When NRG disbanded, Byrem was brought on to Florida’s roster. He shared playing time with Gang “GangNamJin” Nam-jin during the latter half of the 2020 season.

All of the players released had a hand in the Mayhem’s wildly successful season. In 2019, the team came in dead last in the standings and ownership was committed to a comprehensive revamp. The team hired former Overwatch League player Kim “KuKi” Dae-kuk as head coach and added young superstars to bolster the roster.

Florida ended the 2020 Overwatch League season in sixth place, falling to the Washington Justice in the lower half of the postseason bracket.