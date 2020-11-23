Philadelphia Fusion signs DPS sHockWave

The Philadelphia Fusion’s DPS lineup is getting a little more stacked for the 2021 season. Former Vancouver Titans flex DPS Niclas “sHockWave” Smidt Jensen has joined the Fusion for next year, the Overwatch League team announced today.

During the 2020 season, sHockWave served as the Vancouver Titans’ clutch DPS player. He was added to the team midseason after the organization’s owners dropped the previous roster to go for a full-Western setup. Before joining the Overwatch League, sHockWave played for Overwatch Contenders teams like Raspberry Racers and Montreal Rebellion.

He SHOCKED everyone with his Overwatch League debut last year, now he'll be rounding out our already terrifying DPS lineup in Philadelphia for the 2021 season…⚡️



Give a huge welcome to Fusion's newest addition, @sHockWaveOW! pic.twitter.com/xg3VrLSD75 — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) November 23, 2020

Philadelphia already has a talented DPS squad led by 2020 MVP candidate and perpetual hitscan carry Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok. The team also officially re-signed Josue “Eqo” Corona after dropping the flex DPS earlier in the offseason. Philadelphia has not yet announced the status of Jeong “Heesu” Hee-Su, but he’s listed as a part of the Fusion’s 2021 roster, according to the Overwatch League Contract Status update.

Despite a successful performance in 2020, including a place in the Grand Finals bracket, the Fusion hasn’t been shy about reconstruction. The team added former San Francisco Shock coach Kim “NineK” Beom-hoon as its head coach last month. NineK had a hand in surprise signings like the acquisition of main tank Kim “Mano” Dong-gyu from the New York Excelsior.