Los Angeles Gladiators adds flex support skewed

Don’t worry, his aim is better than his name suggests.

The world could always use more support. The Los Angeles Gladiators signed flex support Kim “skewed” Min-seok for the 2021 Overwatch League season, the team announced today. While he may not be a household name in the professional scene, something in his play has attracted the attention of this stacked team.

For the past year, skewed has played flex support for Overwatch Contenders Korea team OZ Gaming. Despite lackluster results in the difficult Korean scene, OZ Gaming rose out of Contenders Trials and relegation earlier this year to return to Contenders proper. Skewed’s play was a part of that rise.

Join us in welcoming our newest flex support, @skewedOw! pic.twitter.com/cSkcaZVmMN — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) December 4, 2020

Skewed joins a star-studded Gladiators support line in 2021. He’ll share stage time with former Guangzhou Charge flex support Kim “Shu” Jin-seo, who joined the Gladiators last month. He’ll also play alongside Grant “Moth” Espe, former main support for the San Francisco Shock.

After gutting most of the team’s tank and support line, the Los Angeles Gladiators have focused on building a championship-level roster during the offseason. Along with Moth and Shu, the Gladiators added talented main tank Kim “Muze” Young-hun to play with established off-tank Indy “Space” Halpern.

During the 2020 season, the Los Angeles Gladiators placed ninth overall and ended with an 11-10 regular season record.