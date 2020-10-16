Guangzhou Charge releases Krystal and Wya

Guangzhou is dropping players and staff quicker than anyone can keep up.

The Guangzhou Charge is continuing to clear out its Overwatch League roster this offseason. Guangzhou has parted ways with two of its Chinese players, Krystal and Wya, the organization announced today.

Both players didn’t get the chance to play in any Overwatch League games this season. Instead, they spent their time with the academy roster at the organization’s home base in China.

[Offical] Today we part ways with Krystal and Wya. Thank you both for playing a positive role in our academy team, and we wish you best of luck in the next endeavor. pic.twitter.com/pfZnV0mMgg — GuangzhouCharge (@GZCharge) October 16, 2020

Ultra Prime Academy, the Charge’s academy team, didn’t place in any of this year’s Chinese Contenders seasons. Krystal performed particularly poorly in his few appearances for the team. Between battling legal problems and serving a suspension for poor behavior, Krystal struggled to find consistent form at any level of play throughout the year.

The announcement that Krystal and Wya are being released comes hot on the heels of the news that neptuNo and Chara, as well as the team’s entire Korean coaching staff, have also been dropped by the team.

Guangzhou finished fourth in the 2020 OWL Asia Playoffs, which doesn’t seem to be enough for the organization as it looks to rebuild for the 2021 season.

The team now has just six players active on its roster with Eileen being the sole remaining Chinese representative.