Dreamer returns to Overwatch League, joins Houston Outlaws

Sanglok “Dreamer” Song is back in the Overwatch League, joining the Houston Outlaws after a brief stint in Contenders.

Dreamer joined OWL in 2019 as part of the Los Angeles Valiant’s roster for the 2020 season and was released along with all of the organization’s players and staff on Jan. 29. After being released by Valiant, Dreamer played in a few events with SEUNG before joining DarkMode NA alongside teammate Adam Soong and a handful of other players. With DM NA, Dreamer helped the team finish fifth in the Mayhem Spring Classic 2021 and Contenders 2021 March.

Hi its Dreamer I'm really happy to back on OWL and play with stacked team Thank you for give me opportunity I will do my best!!! https://t.co/62u1d7ZknU — Dreamer (@IMDREAMERGG) May 19, 2021

He left the team to join Houston just a day after both Derek “Aurus” Peters and Owen “provide” Warner left the roster for personal reasons.

Dreamer will now be part of an Outlaws tank rotation featuring former Talon Esports duo Min-jun “PIGGY ” Shin and Myung-heum “JJANGGU” Cho. He has a lot of overlap in hero pool with JJANGGU, but that opens up options for Houston to double down on specific heroes where needed in different matchups.

Prior to this signing, Houston finished in a tie for fifth at the 2021 May Melee and is currently sitting in third place at 4-0 in the regular season standings for the West region.