Dallas Fuel acquires main tank Fearless from Shanghai Dragons

The Dallas Fuel’s fancy new roster now has a steadfast main tank to lead the charge.

Late on Nov. 7, the Fuel announced that Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok would be joining the team for the 2021 Overwatch League season. Dallas acquired him from the Shanghai Dragons. This gives the Dallas Fuel a full six-player roster to work with during the offseason.

In 2020, Fearless was a key part of the Shanghai Dragon’s success, helping lead them to a 27-2 regular season record and a place in the grand finals bracket. While Shanghai fell short at the grand finals, last season was considered a success for the team and a personal victory for Fearless. He was also a part of the Shanghai Dragons in 2018, when the team went 0-40 during the Overwatch League’s inaugural season.

Before completing his Overwatch League redemption arc, Fearless played main tank for Element Mystic in Overwatch Contenders Korea. Dallas Fuel head coach Yon “Rush” Hee-won is building a veritable Element Mystic reunion for the 2021 season, bringing along former EM players like DPS Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han and flex support Kim “Rapel” Jun-geun.

In a message posted by the Shanghai Dragons, Fearless stated that he chose to be transferred to the Dallas Fuel to play with his former teammates once again. Fearless also thanked Shanghai fans and staff members for their support.

With the addition of Fearless, the Dallas Fuel becomes the first team to publicly announce the signings of at least six players, or a full starting roster, for the 2021 Overwatch League season.