Shanghai Dragons secure top spot in OWL’s regular season

After what was an absolute demolition of the London Spirtfire today, the Shanghai Dragons have officially cemented their position as the best team in the Overwatch League’s regular season.

The team dropped just two matches this season, boasts multiple MVP candidates, and earned two of the three APAC tournament titles. All things considered, this may just be one of the most dominant showings by any team in the game’s history—a far cry from the winless Shanghai squad of season one.

It's been a long journey but we finally made it 🙏



With that win we lock in a 1st place finish across the entire league for the 2020 regular season!!!



With that win we lock in a 1st place finish across the entire league for the 2020 regular season!!!

Now, with yet another achievement under their belt, the Dragons can now rest easy for the remainder of the regular season and set their sights on the all-important post-season.

The Dragons will be the heavy favourites heading into the gauntlet-style showdown against the same APAC region teams that Shanghai have been beating in this entire season. But the true limit test of how far the Dragons have come this season will be when they compete against North America’s best talent in the grand finals later this year.

The league recently announced the grand finals will take place from Oct. 8 to 10 in Asia, most likely South Korea. The format of the event will see the two teams from each region participating in a double-elimination bracket to crown this season’s ultimate champion.

Despite any critique that could be levied against the OWL this year in light of how COVID-19 has affected the legitimacy of results, the Dragons will surely be motivated to prove that they deserve the $1.5 million check and the championship trophy that comes with not just being the best team in their region, but the best team in the world.