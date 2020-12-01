San Francisco Shock signs DPS Glister

The reigning champs have a fever and the only prescription is more DPS.

The San Francisco Shock is one step closer to being able to field an entire roster of DPS players.

After announcing the surprising pickup of flex DPS Charlie “nero” Zwarg yesterday, the team added another piece to its damage lineup today. Former London Spitfire standout Lim “Glister” Gil-seong will be joining the Shock for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Last year, the London Spitfire rebuilt with a mostly-rookie squad of relatively unknown players. Through a difficult season full of setbacks and growing pains, Glister rose up as one of the team’s most talented players. Using hitscan heroes like Tracer and McCree, Glister went head-to-head with the league’s veterans—and his performance obviously caught the Shock’s attention.

Another piece to the championship puzzle is in place… #3Peat



Please welcome @Glisterow to the Shock Family 🧡 pic.twitter.com/6WzsCYJ5Rd — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) December 1, 2020

The San Francisco Shock now has five damage dealers signed to its roster, including Glister. Nero and Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo are confirmed signings while Lee “ANS” Seon-chang and Sean “Ta1yo” Henderson are likely to return.

With similar hero pools, Glister will likely be competing for stage time with Striker, the 2020 Grand Finals MVP. Considering the high-stress environment of last season, however, the team may be planning for substitutes in case breaks are necessary.

As the league’s first repeat Grand Finals champions, San Francisco is obviously putting that prize money toward building a team that’s ready to tackle the “three-peat.”