San Francisco Shock picks up DPS nero

The San Francisco Shock has decided that more damage equals fewer problems.

The team announced the surprising pickup of flex DPS Charlie “nero” Zwarg today, completing a dangerous damage lineup for the 2021 Overwatch League season. Nero is the second new player added to the Shock during the offseason alongside main support Brice “FDGoD” Monscavoir.

For the past two years in the Overwatch League, nero has been a clutch DPS player for the Guangzhou Charge. During the team’s first season, he was a reliable flex alongside the team’s hitscan standouts. But nero was seen less often in Guangzhou’s starting roster in 2020 due to visa issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before playing in the Overwatch League, Nero was a part of Toronto Esports.

Goodbye 200 ping, the California kid is coming back to the west 🌉



Welcome @ow_nero to the Shock Family 🧡



Pending League Approval pic.twitter.com/m6eWumX7kv — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) November 30, 2020

As a part of the Shock, nero effectively takes the place of former flex Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun, who was released into free agency last month. Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo, the 2020 Grand Finals MVP, was confirmed to be returning to the Shock last week. Fellow flex DPS Sean “Ta1yo” Henderson and hitscan Lee “ANS” Seon-chang have yet to be formally confirmed by the team but seem likely to return in 2021.

In 2020, the San Francisco Shock completed the Overwatch League’s first repeat Grand Finals win, defeating the Seoul Dynasty in a 4-2 series.