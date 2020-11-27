San Francisco Shock re-signs Super for 2021

He and much of the team’s core will be returning for a “three-peat” championship attempt.

The Overwatch League’s most “creative” main tank will be staying in the Bay.

The San Francisco Shock is retaining Matthew “Super” DeLisi for the 2021 season, the team announced today. Over the past week, the Shock confirmed that much of the team’s championship roster will be returning next year.

In late 2017, Super was signed to the San Francisco Shock alongside former DPS Jay “Sinatraa” Won, despite the fact that neither were of age to play in the Overwatch League. In April of the league’s inaugural season, he hit the stage. Super was a part of the San Francisco Shock’s championship roster in both 2019 and 2020.

He's back. @super_OW rejoins the Shock in 2021 to hunt the #3peat in one last dance. pic.twitter.com/iYvFyzIbyE — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) November 27, 2020

Shock fans have been sweating it out since the Overwatch League Contract Status update revealed that Super’s contract was expiring this year and he’d technically be a free agent. Off stage, Super has become a de facto representative of the league, appearing on The Tonight Show and developing a dedicated following of fans, most of whom support the Shock.

Most of San Francisco’s 2020 championship roster will also be coming back next year. The team confirmed that flex support Park “Viol2t” Min-ki is returning on Nov. 25. The Shock scared fans with a faux goodbye post to DPS Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo, off-tank Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-Bin, and main tank Yoo “Smurf” Myeong-Hwan. All three will be returning in 2021, though.

Next year, the San Francisco roster will be missing main support Grant “Moth” Espe, who’s headed to the Los Angeles Gladiators, and DPS Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun, who’s still a free agent.