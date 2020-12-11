Florida Mayhem signs OGE, SLIME, and Checkmate

After a 2020 Overwatch League season that defied all expectations, the Florida Mayhem is upgrading its roster heading into next year.

Former Los Angeles Gladiators main tank Son “OGE” Min-seok, former Seoul Dynasty main support Kim “SLIME” Sung-jun, and Overwatch Contenders Korea DPS Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun are joining the Mayhem for the 2021 season, the team announced today.

Florida also revealed that its core roster from 2020 is returning. DPS phenom Kim “Yaki” Jun-gi and hitscan expert Lee “BQB” Sang-bum will hit the stage once again in 2021. They’ll be joined by off-tank Lee “Gargoyle” Beom-jun and flex support Gang “GangNamJin” Nam-jin.

Time to tear it up.



Your 2021 Mayhem roster, presented by @SoFi. #MayhemIsHere pic.twitter.com/bNfOsbUnW2 — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) December 11, 2020

OGE and SLIME should be familiar names to Overwatch League fans. A veteran in the league, OGE has played main tank for the Dallas Fuel and the Los Angeles Gladiators. He was released into free agency during the offseason. Main support SLIME is another veteran, having played for the Vancouver Titans and the Seoul Dynasty.

DPS Checkmate is a newcomer to the Overwatch League. He previously played for BATTLICA gaming and most recently played for OZ Gaming in Contenders Korea. During the offseason, the Florida Mayhem held open tryouts for DPS players. Checkmate impressed the team during those tryouts, according to Mayhem general manager Albert Yehh, who discussed roster decisions during a livestream.

The Florida Mayhem will be participating in the Valiant Winter Ball on Dec. 12 and 13. The event will feature exhibition matches between Overwatch League teams as well as fun arcade modes between team management and former players.