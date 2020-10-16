OGE parts ways with Los Angeles Gladiators

The main tank becomes the latest in a line of releases by the Gladiators.

The changes just keep coming from the Los Angeles Gladiators organization. The Overwatch League team mutually parted ways with main tank Son “OGE” Min-seok today, making him the sixth player released by the Gladiators this month.

OGE was traded to the Los Angeles Gladiators from the Dallas Fuel in 2019 in exchange for DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-in. As a part of both the Dallas Fuel and the Gladiators, OGE made a name for himself as an aggressive main tank focused on space creation for his DPS line. While he often shared stage time on the Dallas Fuel, OGE was nearly always in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Today we are mutually parting ways with OGE. We wish him the best moving forward and know his impact will be felt in LA forever. pic.twitter.com/aQ9svNWI7h — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) October 16, 2020

Shortly after the announcement, OGE said on Twitter that he’s officially looking for a team. As a free agent, OGE can now entertain offers from any team in the Overwatch League for the 2021 season.

While Los Angeles said it mutually parted ways with OGE, this release makes him the sixth player to leave or be dropped from the team in October. Most recently, the Gladiators dropped Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen, the only other main tank on the roster.

Other high-profile changes, like the release of team veterans Benjamin “BigGoose” Isohanni and Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara, indicate that a complete restructure is likely imminent for the organization.