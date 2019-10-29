This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Dallas Fuel fans, the wait is over. The Texan team broke the silence on their rumored roster changes today with their first signing of the Overwatch League offseason, while the Los Angeles Gladiators added one more roster move to their ever-growing list of team updates.

The Dallas Fuel have traded main tank Son “OGE” Min-seok to the Los Angeles Gladiators in exchange for flex DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-un.

The Dallas Fuel have traded main tank Son "OGE" Min-seok to the Los Angeles Gladiators in exchange for flex DPS Jang "Decay" Gui-un.

OGE signed with Dallas shortly after the start of the league’s inaugural season. The Fuel failed to find success this year, however, ending in 15th place. The two-time all-star will now join the Gladiator’s tank line next to Indy “SPACE” Halpern, who was picked up by the Californian team after parting ways with the Los Angeles Valiant last week.

Decay joined the Overwatch League in season two and signed with the Gladiators after playing with Team KongDoo Panthera in Contenders Korea. This year, the Gladiators reached their second season playoffs. They fell to the season two champions San Francisco Shock in the losers bracket, ultimately securing fifth place in the overall season.

Dallas’ signing of Decay may be the first confirmed signing of the offseason for the Texas-based team, but the Fuel are rumored to have multiple signings on the horizon. Earlier in the month, support Scott “Custa” Kennedy, analyst Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson, and support Alberto “neptuNo” González leaked details for several roster changes, including the Fuel’s signing of Noh “Gamsu” Young-jin.

The Fuel have yet to confirm any additional roster changes but they’ve since teased multiple signings on Twitter. Overwatch League teams have until the Nov. 15 deadline to sign at least eight players each.