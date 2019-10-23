Los Angeles Valiant release SPACE, Agilities, and KariV

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

After missing out on this year’s Overwatch League postseason, the Los Angeles Valiant have parted ways with DPS player Brady “Agilities” Girardi, off-tank Indy “SPACE” Halpern, and flex support Park “KariV” Young-seo.

This comes as a big surprise to many Valiant fans. All three popular players have been a part of the team since they joined the roster in 2017 from Immortals.

Los Angeles Valiant on Twitter Today we are announcing the departure of @SPACEOW, @Agilities, & @KariVOW. We will always look back at the time spent with these players with nothing but gratitude. Thank you for bringing so much joy, and thank you for showing us what it means to be a 7. #WingsOut

Additionally, the Los Angeles Gladiators have already announced that they’re picking up SPACE and adding him to their lineup. This move was initially revealed by SPACE’s teammate, Scott “Custa” Kennedy, after analyst Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson accidentally leaked a conversation on stream where several big roster moves were mentioned.

Los Angeles Gladiators on Twitter 3…2…1….BLAST OFF! 🚀 Please join us in welcoming @SPACEOW to the Gladiators!

In this conversation, Sideshow, Custa, and support Alberto “neptuNo” González also said that Agilities and KariV are both reportedly headed to the Toronto Defiant alongside the Gladiators’ star Canadian DPS player, Lane “Surefour” Roberts.

These roster moves have caused some people to believe the rumors that the Valiant are transitioning to a “full budget” lineup—a rumor that also came from Sideshow’s leaked broadcast. The Valiant reportedly won’t be signing any player for more than $60,000, according to Custa, and re-signing these three would’ve cost more than that.