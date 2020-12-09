Paris Eternal signs Kaan, Daan, and Ellivote

A slew of roster announcements continued for the Paris Eternal today. After revealing its DPS and main support lineup earlier on Dec. 9, the team has now introduced fans to the rest of the support line and the squad’s newest tank duo.

Flex support Emir “Kaan” Okumus, main tank Daniël “Daan” Vincentius Paulus Scheltema, and former Washington Justice offtank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneyrd will be joining the Eternal’s roster for the 2021 Overwatch League season. With these additions, the Paris Eternal now has a complete, if minimal, roster announced.

Off-tank ELLIVOTE should be a familiar name for most Overwatch League fans. A veteran player in the Overwatch Contenders scene, he was picked up by the Washington Justice in late 2019. While he played a few matches for the team, he was sidelined by visa issues during the 2020 season and was later dropped. He’s spent time playing for North American Contenders teams but will return to the European servers as a part of the Eternal.

Paris’ management has obviously been paying attention to the European Overwatch Contenders circuit. Flex support Kaan is another Contenders standout recruited by the Eternal. He’s played for teams like Young and Beautiful and Shu’s Money Crew EU but most recently played for Obey Alliance alongside Eternal’s new DPS, Nikolai “Naga” Dereli.

Main tank Daan has a similarly illustrious career in Overwatch Contenders. In 2020 alone, Daan played for seven different teams across two regions of Contenders. He most recently played for Revival in North American Contenders, helping the team achieve a second-place finish in the region.

The Paris Eternal has said that signings are over for Dec. 9, but fans can likely expect additions to the team’s management and coaching lineup soon.