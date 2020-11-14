Guangzhou Charge signs ChoiSehwan ahead of 2021 Overwatch League season

It seems that Dallas Fuel won’t be the only team interested in acquiring players from the Element Mystic dynasty this offseason. The Guangzhou Charge has joined in on the fun, signing what is now the seventh different Element Mystic player to find a new home in the Overwatch League for the 2021 season.

The 18-year-old Choi “ChoiSehwan” Se-hwan, will be joining the Charge, helping bolster the team’s DPS ranks.

⚡️A rising flex DPS star, we call him The Chosen One

⚡️From Element Mystic, now he decides to charge with us

⚡️Let’s give a warm welcome to Se-hwan “ChoiSehwan” Choi! pic.twitter.com/8GNEXDTtul — GuangzhouCharge (@GZCharge) November 14, 2020

After multiple generations of talented rosters achieving success in Korean Contenders, the players of Element Mystic have found themselves highly sought after this offseason.

Six former Element Mystic players have joined the Dallas Fuel for the upcoming 2021 season, and now with ChoiSehwan joining those players in the league, Element Mystic has become one of the most prolific Overwatch League talent feeders in the game’s history.

ChoiSehwan is a name that Overwatch fans would have heard plenty in the past, having played for big-name teams like Kongdoo Panthera, Griffin and most recently Element Mystic. Having achieved top-three placements in big tournaments like Contenders, APEX, and NetEase Esports X, the only thing that held this player back from having his moment on the biggest stages of Overwatch was his age and luckily for the Charge, he just turned 18.

Despite Guangzhou having a somewhat successful year, winning one monthly tournament, finishing in fifth during the league’s regular season, and placing fourth in the league’s Asian region playoffs, the team seems to be in full rebuild mode.

They recently added Kim “Mandu” Chan-hee and Bak “KariV” Young-seo from the New York Excelsior and Toronto Defiant respectively. Now with the addition of ChoiSehwan, the team could be on its way to a completely different look from its most recent season.