Guangzhou Charge signs former Spitfire player Jihun

The Guangzhou Charge has added main tank player Kim “Jihun” Ji-hun to its 2021 Overwatch League roster, the team announced last night. Jihun is a Korean player who played his rookie season in the Overwatch League for the London Spitfire in 2020.

Jinhun is the second main tank player on the Charge. He’ll have to fight Charge’s 2020 starting main tank Oh “Rio” Seung-pyo for playing time. If Guangzhou does play him, he’ll compete alongside 2020 MVP candidate and 2020 Tank Role Star Nam “Cr0ng” Ki-cheol. This year will be a shot at redemption for Jinhun and a chance to show fans what he can do.

Is it a hamster? Is it a plane? No, it's @jihun_OW flying in from London Spitfire to Guangzhou Charge! Please welcome Ji-hun "Jihun" Kim to the 2021 roster as main tank! #GuangzhouCharge #ChargeForward pic.twitter.com/u0X9hWHv4X — GuangzhouCharge (@GZCharge) January 21, 2021

Before joining the Overwatch League, Jihun made a name for himself as a Wrecking Ball enthusiast while playing with the now-defunct Korean Overwatch team Bubble Burster Gaming in 2019. While Bubble Burster Gaming was Korean, they competed in Chinese Contenders, so Jihun has experience competing in China.

Jihun joined the Spitfire heading into the 2020 OWL season. He spent his first several months with Spitfire inactive because he was only 17 when he was first signed. When he turned 18 in May, he was finally able to join London’s active roster as their backup main tank.

But after joining the active roster and becoming eligible to play, he didn’t see much playing time. Instead, Spitfire continued to lean on Choi “JMAC” Dae-han for their main tank role.

He did get to play during London’s week 25 match against the Shanghai Dragons, though. He played Hammond throughout most of that match, though he switched to Sigma on the final map. The Spitfire picked up two maps in that series against the superior Shanghai team.

After the Spitfire’s dismal year with little success to show for their efforts in 2020, the team decided to go in a different direction with its roster. The org released its all-Korean roster in October, opting to go with a European lineup for the 2021 season. At the time, Jihun announced his retirement, but that clearly didn’t last long.

The Guangzhou Charge will return to action, along with the rest of the Overwatch League, in April. An exact starting date for the 2021 season has not yet been announced.