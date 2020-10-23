Paris Eternal releases coaching staff, head coach Rush goes to Dallas

Despite a successful season, the team will have to restructure at the coaching level.

Even a successful 2020 Overwatch League season doesn’t grant immunity from the rosterpocalypse. The Paris Eternal announced today that the team’s entire coaching staff has been released for a variety of reasons, leaving the Eternal with no choice but to rebuild.

Head coach Yon “Rush” Hee-won, general manager Kim “NineK” Beom-hoom, and assistant coaches Jeong “Levi” Chung-hyeok and Go “Aid” Jae-yoon will all be moving on from the Paris Eternal.

🇬🇧 Official Statement: Today we say good bye to @NineK_OW , @rush_coach, and @Aid_OW as they move on to other opportunities and @OW_Levi as he retires for military service.



Thanks for an amazing season under your great leaderships. — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) October 23, 2020

Rush has instantly found a home as the new head coach of the Dallas Fuel, which gutted its roster earlier this week. He joins the only remaining member of the 2020 Fuel roster, DPS Kim “Doha” Dong-ha, who used to play under Rush as a part of Korean Overwatch Contenders team Element Mystic. This signing brings validity to speculation that the Dallas Fuel is looking to pick up multiple former Element Mystic players.

Coach Levi, formerly of the Shanghai Dragons, will be leaving esports to complete his mandatory South Korean military service.

NineK and Aid have yet to announce their future plans. NineK was a former coach for the San Francisco Shock and acted as a general manager for the Paris Eternal players. Aid, a former support player for the Toronto Defiant, took his first shot at coaching this year.

A coaching revamp of this scale is surprising from a team that had a relatively successful Overwatch League season. The Paris Eternal ended the season in fourth place, picking up a win in the Summer Showdown monthly tournament but falling short during the postseason bracket.