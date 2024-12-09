Overwatch 2 season 14 early patch notes – Hazard, Winter Wonderland, 6-vs-6, and more

A new season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, and it’s during the most wonderful time of the year to boot.

Say hello to Hazard, OW2’s newest hero, along with a slew of additional skins and content updates as part of the game’s season 14, which also brings Winter Wonderland and a new limited-time six-vs-six test, among other additions.

Here’s everything there is to know about OW2’s season 14 patch notes.

Overwatch 2 patch early notes: Season 14

Time to start a revolution. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hero changes

It’s nerfin’ time. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As with each seasonal update, OW2’s season 14 patch includes hero changes to help balance out the meta. Check back here on patch day, Dec. 10, to see all the details on who was nerfed and buffed.

New tank: Hazard

Hazardous. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new hero in season 14 is Hazard, a Scottish hunk who’s been cybernetically enhanced to become a dive tank with fun damage potential. Here’s a quick look at his kit:

Ability Description Bonespur

(Primary Weapon) Fire a burst of spikes. Jagged Wall Launch a spiked wall that damages and knocks back nearby enemies. Spike Guard Protect yourself, firing homing spikes and nearby enemies. While active, reduce damage taken and regenerate ammo. Violent Leap Lunge forward. Activate again to slash at enemies, knocking them back. Vault

(Passive) Scale short walls and grab ledges. Downpour (Ultimate) Rain down a torrent of spikes, immobilizing enemies.

For more on Hazard, check out our hands-on guide on how to play the new hero.

6-vs-6 Role Queue

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In efforts to continue to evolve OW2, Blizzard is bringing back a limited time mode featuring role queue in six-vs-six which will give players the chance to play and “relive the origins of Overwatch with a modern twist.”

“This limited-time event allows players to embrace the strategy and teamwork of the six-vs-six setup while enjoying the refined mechanics of OW2,” Blizzard said. “Whether you’re rekindling old memories or discovering this iconic gameplay style for the first time, the six-vs-six Role Queue event offers a fresh-yet-familiar way to experience the game.”

Reinhardt Mythic skin, Ashe Mythic weapon

Mjolnir down! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season 14’s Mythic is the Thor skin for Reinhardt. For 80 Mythic Prisms, you can fully unlock the skin that has transformations across four stages, “beginning with leather armor and culminating in fully enchanted plate armor with ambient VFX that radiate Thor’s divine power.”

Inspired by the Norse God of the same name, the skin boasts “swappable parts, multiple colorways, and custom animations that make every charge and hammer swing feel legendary.”

Flowers! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ashe, meanwhile, gets her own Mythic weapon skin called Lead Rose that “evolves with every elimination and leaves a petal-burst flourish in its wake.”

Winter Wonderland

‘Tis the season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Everyone’s favorite seasonal event is back, including returning shop skins, winter-themed map variants, limited time game modes like Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Freezethaw Elimination, and the ability to earn the Winter Casual Hanzo skin for free.

New battle pass

Some awesome skins in here. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new Battle Pass for season 14 includes several new skins, like the ones pictured above (Cyber Scientist Moira, Cozy Sojourn, Odin Sigma, Celestial Mei, Mobster Hazard), and even more in the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle.

The Premium Battle Pass includes 80 Mythic Prisms, three Epic skins and five Legendary skins, highlight intros, emotes, souvenirs, victory poses, player icons, name cards, sprays, voice lines, OW Credits, and OW Coins.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

