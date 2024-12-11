Overwatch 2’s Avatar: The Last Airbender collab leaks early, and the skins are perfect

The next collaboration in Overwatch 2 is one of the most beloved anime-style shows of all time, and an early look at the skins has leaked early thanks to the PlayStation Store.

A Redditor posted their PSN Store findings that shows off some of the Avatar: The Last Airbender skins that are coming as part of OW2’s season 14, which kicked off yesterday with a new hero, Hazard. And fans of the series are absolutely loving them so far. The image of the upcoming skins, available individually or as a bundle, reveals Aang Zenyatta, Zuko Genji, Suki Kiriko, Appa Orisa, and Katara Mei. Another leak from last week showed Venture as Toph in what is finally their first new skin since being released earlier this year.

“This event celebrates the themes of unity, resilience, and the elemental power within us all,” Blizzard said of the collab recently. “Channel iconic characters from the beloved series as you master the elements and bring balance to the heat of battle. More details are on the way, but rest assured, this crossover promises to be exciting.”

PSN’s upload was a bit too early, it seems, as the collab hasn’t officially been revealed yet. It was initially teased in a social media post on Dec. 5, and the leaks began not long after. The launch of the collab currently doesn’t have a release date yet, but is likely to launch some time in January.

In general, though, ATLA fans and OW2 players seem to be pleased with the skins and how they match up with their heroes, so they’re sure to be a hit in the store whenever they launch.

OW2 is building quite the collection of anime skins with ATLA on the horizon to join existing collabs with Cowboy Bebop, One Punch Man, and most recently My Hero Academia. This is in addition to collabs with Diablo, World of Warcraft, Porsche, Transformers, LE SSERAFIM, and StarCraft, so there’s a ton of variety when it comes to licensed costumes in the game.

