Boston Uprising parts ways with Jerry

Jerry is the third player to be released by Boston in the offseason.

The Boston Uprising is moving on from rookie hitscan DPS player Min “Jerry” Tae-hee, the Overwatch League team announced today.

Jerry served as the starting hitscan DPS player for Boston throughout the 2020 season. He’s the third player that the Uprising has released so far in the offseason as the team prepares to rebuild its faltering lineup.

We want to thank @jerry__ow for his contributions in 2020 and wish him luck in the future as we part ways during free agency.



We'll never forget the pop-off moments & all the laughs we shared along the way. pic.twitter.com/J2BBtLxqqs — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) November 5, 2020

Before earning his spot on the Uprising, Jerry competed for a few different Korean Contenders teams. He started off his professional career playing for the small Overwatch team Seven. After a short stint there, Jerry moved to X6 Gaming, where he competed on and off for several months before eventually landing on Meta Athena’s roster. He played with Meta Athena throughout Overwatch Contenders season two: Korea in late 2019. It was during this time that he caught the eye of the Boston Uprising, who picked him up for the 2020 OWL season.

Jerry’s departure from the Boston Uprising follows the release of main support player Kobe “Halo” Hamand and backup main tank player Michael “Mikeyy” Konicki earlier this month. Both Halo and Mikeyy were brought on mid-season to replace Boston players who had left.

Boston struggled during the 2020 OWL season. They finished dead last with a 2-19 regular season record and found no success at any of the regional tournaments or the end-of-year playoffs. A large contributing factor to their long string of losses was the instability of their roster throughout the season.

During the third OWL season alone, the team saw the departure of Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom, Walid “Mouffin” Bassal, Gabriel “Swimmer” Levy, and Thomas Brussen. On top of losing four players mid-season, main tank player Park “Axxiom” Min-seob left the active roster in March for medical reasons. These constant changes left Boston scrambling throughout the season.

Boston has to rebuild its team in the coming months. The Uprising signed the former head coach of Eternal Academy and WGS Phoenix, Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun, to serve as its head coach for the 2021 season. With Lori at the helm, Boston will be looking to land some key talent to fill out its lineup.

With only four players remaining on its active roster, Boston has a lot of work to do before the start of the fourth OWL season next year.