Toronto Defiant acquires former Fusion DPS Heesu

Toronto Defiant fans may have a stacked roster to be excited about for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Toronto has added DPS Jeong “Heesu” Hee-Su, formerly of the Philadelphia Fusion, the team announced today. Heesu is the second former Fusion player to join the Defiant this month.

Heesu began his professional career in the Overwatch Contenders Korea circuit, playing for successful teams like Element Mystic and RunAway. He joined the Philadelphia Fusion shortly before the 2020 season began. Throughout 2020, Heesu showed adaptability and clutch potential. Though Philadelphia didn’t go far in the Grand Finals bracket, Heesu’s performance stood out from his damage-dealing peers.

We’re excited to announce that @HeesuGOD is joining the Defiant DPS lineup for the 2021 season, pending League Approval! #RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/sV0CYImINO — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) November 23, 2020

Last month, the Toronto Defiant hired former Philadelphia Fusion head coach Kim “KDG” Dong Gun to lead the team. Since then, KDG has managed to recruit two of his former players to the Canadian side. Former Fusion main tank Kim “Sado” Su-min will join Heesu on the 2021 Defiant roster.

The Toronto Defiant made headlines earlier this offseason by dropping nearly its entire 2020 roster in a single day, retaining only DPS Andreas “Logix” Berghmans for the 2021 season.

Since then, Toronto has padded its ranks with talented newcomers from the Contenders Korea scene, like flex support Park “Aztac” Jeong-soo and main support An “Ansoonjae” Soon-jae.