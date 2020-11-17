Toronto Defiant signs flex support Aztac

He's the first new player added to the team during this offseason.

After dismantling its roster early in the offseason, the Toronto Defiant is starting to rebuild.

Flex support Park “Aztac” Jeong-soo will be joining the Defiant’s 2021 Overwatch League lineup, the team announced today. Aztac is the first new acquisition for Toronto during the 2020 offseason.

Over the past few years, Aztac has been making a name for himself as one of the most talented flex supports in Overwatch Contenders. He was most recently a part of WGS Phoenix, on loan to the team from Uprising Academy. WGS won the second 2020 season of Contenders Korea. He’s also played for teams across multiple regions of Contenders, like Phase 2, Griffin, and O2 Blast.

Join us in giving a warm welcome to our newest support – @wjd1209tn, coming on for the 2021 season! *Pending League Approval #RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/OyR4BJSxY0 — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) November 17, 2020

Because of his long career in the tier-two scene, as well as his recent victory with WGS Phoenix, the community was expecting Aztac to be signed to an Overwatch League team this season.

Earlier in the offseason, the Toronto Defiant said goodbye to 10 of its 11 players following the conclusion of the 2020 Overwatch League season. Only DPS Andreas “Logix” Berghmans survived the purge. Main tank Adam “Beast” Denton was later re-signed after being a part of the initial drop.

Aztac marks the first new acquisition for the Toronto Defiant heading into the 2021 season. His addition hints that the Defiant may be aiming for a mixed-roster setup next year after running with a majority-Western lineup in 2020.