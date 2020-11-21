Toronto Defiant signs former Fusion tank SADO

After a quiet free agency period, the Toronto Defiant announced its first big acquisition with the signing of main tank Kim “SADO” Su-min today.

The former Philadelphia Fusion tank is headed up north after a strong bounce-back season. Throughout 2020, he helped his squad finish the regular season with a 24-2 record and an Overwatch League Grand Finals playoff appearance.

Join us in welcoming our newest main tank – @SADO_OW, coming on for the 2021 season! *Pending League Approval #RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/R0K455GMrf — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) November 21, 2020

SADO is one of the veteran players in the league, having been a part of the Fusion since the inaugural season. He’s had an up-and-down career so far through three seasons. Coming into season three, SADO was considered one of the weaker tanks in the league after 2019. During the GOATS meta, he was one of the league’s leaders in deaths with 6.4 per 10 minutes. Despite calls from the community for the Fusion to move on from SADO, the team stuck with him.

Keeping SADO paid off. As one of the most improved players of the year, he became a top-five main tank player with consistently elite Reinhardt and Winston performances. His contributions helped establish the Fusion as a top Overwatch League team.

Despite the Fusion’s unceremonious exit from the Grand Finals playoffs, SADO raised his stock in the eyes of the league. On Nov. 11 the Fusion announced it would be moving on from SADO and going forward with Kim “Mano” Dong-gyu as its premiere tank.

The Toronto Defiant moved into a complete rebuild, dropping its roster save for hitscan ace Andreas “Logix” Berghmans and young tank Adam “Beast” Denton. They signed a pair of support players Soon-jae “ANSOONJAE” An and Park “Aztac” Jeong-soo. The SADO signing shows the Defiant is in the market for available, big-name veteran players to pair with young talent.