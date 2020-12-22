Paris Eternal welcomes head coach GetAmazed

The Paris Eternal is one of several Overwatch League teams that completely rebuilt its roster during the 2020 offseason. That process has now started for the organization’s coaching staff too.

Paris introduced former Overwatch Contenders coach and player Zouheir “GetAmazed” Baba as the team’s new head coach today.

GetAmazed has been a part of the Contenders scene since its inception, even going as far as winning Contenders 2018 season two: Europe with Eagle Gaming. He swapped over to coaching in 2019, taking over GRUNTo Esports and then spending nearly a year with a promising Third Impact squad.

Third Impact disbanded on July 19, but GetAmazed had already left the team by that point, later announcing his retirement. Most of the former Third Impact players eventually formed a new team, Drifters, and GetAmazed was brought back on as the player development coach before being promoted to head coach in November.

The team went on to place highly in all of its competitions throughout the year before falling short at Contenders 2020: The Gauntlet, coming in ninth. But GetAmazed’s work with the team didn’t go unnoticed and the rebuilding Eternal grabbed him just a week after Contenders ended to be the head coach for the team’s 2021 campaign.

“I’m extremely honored to join Paris for this season,” GetAmazed said. “It’s been four years of grinding, I can’t wait to compete in OWL. I promise that I will give it my all to make sure that the players and I perform at the best of our ability.”

He’ll now be reunited with one of his former players, Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand, who joined the team this offseason.

GetAmazed and Eternal management still have some work to do in terms of filling out the coaching staff and other roles within the organization. But bringing in a fresh coach to help unite a new roster is a good move for this rebuilding squad.