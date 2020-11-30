Saebyeolbe and Anamo join Seoul Dynasty

After a second place finish in the 2020 Overwatch League season, the Seoul Dynasty is gearing up for a gold medal run next year.

Late on Nov. 29, the team announced that former New York Excelsior players Park “Saebyeolbe” Jong Ryeol and Jung “Anamo” Tae-sung will be joining the 2021 roster. The acquisition of two veteran players is a huge boon for the Dynasty.

Both Saebyeolbe and Anamo were dropped by the New York Excelsior earlier this month. As a DPS specialist and team captain, Saebyeolbe acted as the NYXL’s grounding force. Main support Anamo was a steadfast and cautious player, rarely in the kill feed but always healing up his teammates.

For longtime fans of the Excelsior, the loss of multiple founding members of the team was heartbreaking, especially as rumors of retirement swirled. The Seoul Dynasty, however, obviously had different plans for the two players.

“We believe Saebyeolbe will be able to provide guidance and stability as a leader within the team,” the Dynasty said in a Twitter announcement. As for Anamo, the team said he has “proven to be a consistent and reliable support player with the ability to expertly adapt to his team’s needs.”

Saebyeolbe and Anamo join fellow Overwatch League veterans Park “Profit” Joon-yeong and Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee on the Seoul Dynasty. The two new additions are also the first player signings for the Dynasty during the offseason.