London Spitfire adds Noukky as new general manager

She confirmed that a European-centric rebuild is coming for the team.

The London Spitfire rebuild is taking flight.

Ysabel “Noukky” Müeller was named the Spitfire’s general manager for the 2021 season today, confirming widely reported rumors that the team is going all-Western during the Overwatch League hiatus.

Noukky has been involved in the competitive Overwatch scene since the game’s earliest iterations as an esport. She’s acted as administrator and organizer for numerous events in the European and North American scene for years. In the 2019 Overwatch World Cup, she was the general manager for Team Germany.

Since 2018, Noukky has acted as manager for the British Hurricane, London Spitfire’s Overwatch Contenders Europe academy team.

Please welcome the new General Manager of the London Spitfire @Noukky as she brings an update on what to expect from the team in 2021.#AcesHighhttps://t.co/YsUcbnNonq pic.twitter.com/1DPj8qnlU3 — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) October 16, 2020

In a 2021 team update posted on YouTube, Noukky confirmed rumors that the London Spitfire are going all-Western next year. “We are aiming for a full rehaul of the roster and will focus on Western and especially European talent,” she said.

In her update, Noukky emphasized the importance of a continued relationship between the London Spitfire and the British Hurricane during the 2021 season. “I personally think that all the Overwatch League teams should have a responsibility of helping the Path to Pro grow,” she said, referring to the “pipeline” of talent that should exist from Contenders to the league itself.

On Oct. 15, the London Spitfire dropped seven players, allowing them to pursue free agency for the 2021 season. Five players still remain on the roster at time of writing.