Dallas Fuel bolsters DPS lineup by signing Pine

One of the most electric hitscan DPS players in Overwatch history is joining the Dallas Fuel, fresh off of the team’s triumphant victory at the OWL 2021 May Melee tournament. Kim “Pine” Do-hyeon has joined the Fuel, the team announced today.

Pine wowed the Overwatch League and its fans in its inaugural season when he played for the New York Excelsior. His stellar play on McCree and Widowmaker earned him the nickname “Big Boss” and helped NYXL achieve a first-place finish at the end of the inaugural regular season and a semifinals appearance in the first playoffs.

the man, the myth, the legend 🌲🏆



please join us in giving a warm welcome to @tf2pine to the Fuel fam! pic.twitter.com/jSxlQfoEWW — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) May 10, 2021

They also finished with the best regular-season record for the 2019 season, but Pine had already taken a step back from competing. Pine announced his retirement at the end of the 2019 OWL season but stayed on with NYXL as an official streamer.

He now joins the Dallas Fuel after arguably their greatest achievement in their short history in the Overwatch League. The Fuel had never won a tournament or event since the inception of the OWL but signed a new roster of players all from South Korea before the beginning of the 2021 season. They snuck into the May Melee in sixth place in the standings in the West region, then delivered two 3-0 surprise wins over the San Francisco Shock and the Houston Outlaws. They then ran through the best of the East, beating Chengdu Hunters and defeating the Shanghai Dragons twice to claim the May Melee trophy.

Assuming the signing is approved by the Overwatch League, Pine will join the Dallas Fuel in time for the June Joust. Their first match of the Joust will be against the London Spitfire on May 28.