Dallas Fuel wins the Overwatch League May Melee

The cycle of misery ends as the franchise earns its first tournament win.

The Overwatch League’s first 2021 tournament has finally crowned one international champion.

In a wildly close six-map showdown, the Dallas Fuel took down the Shanghai Dragons to earn the franchise’s first title win. All eyes were on Fuel main tank Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok, who faced his former team in these Grand Finals.

Earlier in the May Melee bracket, the Dallas Fuel met with the Shanghai Dragons and defeated the latter team in a 3-2 series. Shanghai climbed back up through the loser’s bracket, defeating both the Chengdu Hunters and Florida Mayhem to earn a place in the May Melee Grand Finals and get a rematch with the Fuel.

The first portion of the Grand Finals was a back-and-forth affair, with Dallas and Shanghai trading aggression and racking up wins on self-selected maps. On fourth map Watchpoint: Gibraltar, the Dragons nearly held the Fuel from the first checkpoint. Dallas rallied back thanks to clutch hero choices from DPS Kim “Doha” Dong-ha and prevented Shanghai from finishing the map by mere meters.

Shanghai looked to turn the series around on Ilios, taking the map with a 2-0 score and putting a damper on Dallas’ confident attitude. The Fuel decided to take the Dragons to Blizzard World and forced the latter team to take part in a fast-paced showdown.

Dallas DPS Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han pulled out a surprising Soldier: 76 pick that made infinite space for Fearless to cause chaos. Dallas pushed the payload just past Shanghai’s impressive Blizzard World defense and took the series with a 4-2 scoreline.

Most of the match came down to the wire and Shanghai, working with the talents of 2020 MVP Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun, gave a true challenge to the Fuel throughout the series.

As the winners of the May Melee, the Dallas Fuel will bring home a massive $100,000 prize. They’ll also earn three “league points” which will go towards postseason standings. The Shanghai Dragons won’t go home empty-handed, though: they’ve earned $70,000 and two league points.

Next week, the Overwatch League will be on a break as players and staff rest up. The season’s next tournament cycle, the June Joust, will kick off on May 21.