Gray Zone Warfare: All missions in GZW, listed

Even in early access, Gray Zone Warfare has a ton of missions to keep you busy for hours and hours, and we’ve got every task listed for you to check out.

Recommended Videos

Outside of basic survival in Gray Zone Warfare, your main job is to go around the island completing quests for each of the vendors. It will vary from faction to faction, but whichever path you choose, there are a ton of quests to earn XP, obtain better gear, and survive.

Every task in Gray Zone Warfare listed

It’s going to be a long journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six vendors in Gray Zone Warfare, and each one has its own long line of quests. To make it easier to track them all, here are every vendor’s tasks, as well as the name of the mission.

While we haven’t seen them all ourselves, a big shoutout goes to YouTuber Goes GZW who has managed to uncover a large amount of the tasks for you to grind. They are not all in order, so do take that into consideration when browsing each list, but we will keep updating this guide as we learn more.

Vendor Name Mission Name Handshake First Recon Handshake Little Bird Down Handshake Rat’s Nest Handshake True Grit Handshake Reclamation Handshake Helping Hand Handshake Up To Snuff Handshake First Hit Handshake The Shadows Over Ban Pa Handshake New Neighbors Handshake Final Check Out Handshake Restoring Order Handshake Business Or Pleasure Handshake Manifest Destiny Handshake Shortcut Handshake The Shadows Over Ban Pa II Handshake Rebel Scum Handshake Shooting Gallery Handshake One Shot, One Kill Handshake I Went, I Saw, I Conquered Handshake What Comes Up Handshake Radio Silence Handshake Left Behind Handshake The Congressman Handshake The Man Who Disappeared Handshake Celebrity Crash Handshake Priceless Possessions Handshake The Art Of Deception Handshake The Art Of Deception II Handshake Left Behind II Handshake UNLRA Handshake The More The Merrier Handshake Hacker Handshake Hacker II Handshake Sweet Little Lies Handshake Fort Narith Stroll Handshake Paparazzi Handshake Lip Out Handshake I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II Handshake Deepest, Darkest, Fantasies Handshake I Went, I Saw, I Conquered III Handshake Last Resort

Vendor Name Mission Name Gunny Cache Retrieval Gunny Leave No Man Behind Gunny Medical Detective Gunny Out Of The Blue Gunny Radio Silence Gunny On The Range Gunny Last Farewell Gunny The Negotiator Gunny Living In Burrows Gunny Guns & Ammo Gunny A Single Drop Gunny Line In The Sand Gunny Wanted Man Gunny Last Farewell II Gunny Neighbourly Help Gunny Aye Aye, Captain Gunny Wanted Man II Gunny Fuel Shortage

Vendor Name Mission Name Lab Rat Meds Wanted Lab Rat Lost And Found Lab Rat Secret Compassion Lab Rat Native Negotiations Lab Rat Covert Research Lab Rat Carnivore Lab Rat It’s In The Water Lab Rat It’s In The Water II Lab Rat Duty To The Country Lab Rat The Brave Lab Rat Check Out Computers Lab Rat Too Close To The Sun Lab Rat Seeker Of Change Lab Rat Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Lab Rat Lost Lover Lab Rat Uncanny Files Lab Rat What Remains Lab Rat Spit Out The Poison

Vendor Name Mission Name Artisan Tools Of The Trade Artisan Night Ocean Artisan At The Mounds Of Madness Artisan At The Mounds Of Madness II Artisan Last Flight Artisan Save The Rebellion Artisan The Most Dangerous Game Artisan Invaders From Afar Artisan Missing Colleague II Artisan Missing Colleague II Artisan Evacuation Question Artisan Crime Doesn’t Pay Artisan When A Tree Falls

Vendor Name Mission Name Turncoat Final Liberation Turncoat The Value Of Sharing Turncoat Warm Welcome Turncoat Downsizing Turncoat Family Heirloom Turncoat Local Golf Star Turncoat A Small Favor Turncoat Who’s In Charge Turncoat Know Your Enemy Turncoat Academic Interest Turncoat Dragonslayer Turncoat Name Your Poison

Vendor Name Mission Name Banshee Felony And Punishment Banshee Dirt Digger Banshee What’s In The Box Banshee EOD Banshee Lamang Connection Banshee No Escape Banshee Deep Depravity Banshee Deal Of The Century Banshee Jets’N’Marks Banshee Timber Banshee Noble Powder Banshee State Of Weapon Shipment

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more