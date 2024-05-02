How to complete Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: All missions in GZW, listed

A mission to massacre.
Even in early access, Gray Zone Warfare has a ton of missions to keep you busy for hours and hours, and we’ve got every task listed for you to check out.

Outside of basic survival in Gray Zone Warfare, your main job is to go around the island completing quests for each of the vendors. It will vary from faction to faction, but whichever path you choose, there are a ton of quests to earn XP, obtain better gear, and survive.

Every task in Gray Zone Warfare listed

There are six vendors in Gray Zone Warfare, and each one has its own long line of quests. To make it easier to track them all, here are every vendor’s tasks, as well as the name of the mission.

While we haven’t seen them all ourselves, a big shoutout goes to YouTuber Goes GZW who has managed to uncover a large amount of the tasks for you to grind. They are not all in order, so do take that into consideration when browsing each list, but we will keep updating this guide as we learn more.

Vendor NameMission Name
HandshakeFirst Recon
HandshakeLittle Bird Down
HandshakeRat’s Nest
HandshakeTrue Grit
HandshakeReclamation
HandshakeHelping Hand
HandshakeUp To Snuff
HandshakeFirst Hit
HandshakeThe Shadows Over Ban Pa
HandshakeNew Neighbors
HandshakeFinal Check Out
HandshakeRestoring Order
HandshakeBusiness Or Pleasure
HandshakeManifest Destiny
HandshakeShortcut
HandshakeThe Shadows Over Ban Pa II
HandshakeRebel Scum
HandshakeShooting Gallery
HandshakeOne Shot, One Kill
HandshakeI Went, I Saw, I Conquered
HandshakeWhat Comes Up
HandshakeRadio Silence
HandshakeLeft Behind
HandshakeThe Congressman
HandshakeThe Man Who Disappeared
HandshakeCelebrity Crash
HandshakePriceless Possessions
HandshakeThe Art Of Deception
HandshakeThe Art Of Deception II
HandshakeLeft Behind II
HandshakeUNLRA
HandshakeThe More The Merrier
HandshakeHacker
HandshakeHacker II
HandshakeSweet Little Lies
HandshakeFort Narith Stroll
HandshakePaparazzi
HandshakeLip Out
HandshakeI Went, I Saw, I Conquered II
HandshakeDeepest, Darkest, Fantasies
HandshakeI Went, I Saw, I Conquered III
HandshakeLast Resort
Vendor NameMission Name
GunnyCache Retrieval
GunnyLeave No Man Behind
GunnyMedical Detective
GunnyOut Of The Blue
GunnyRadio Silence
GunnyOn The Range
GunnyLast Farewell
GunnyThe Negotiator
GunnyLiving In Burrows
GunnyGuns & Ammo
GunnyA Single Drop
GunnyLine In The Sand
GunnyWanted Man
GunnyLast Farewell II
GunnyNeighbourly Help
GunnyAye Aye, Captain
GunnyWanted Man II
GunnyFuel Shortage
Vendor NameMission Name
Lab RatMeds Wanted
Lab RatLost And Found
Lab RatSecret Compassion
Lab RatNative Negotiations
Lab RatCovert Research
Lab RatCarnivore
Lab RatIt’s In The Water
Lab RatIt’s In The Water II
Lab RatDuty To The Country
Lab RatThe Brave
Lab RatCheck Out Computers
Lab RatToo Close To The Sun
Lab RatSeeker Of Change
Lab RatGirls Just Wanna Have Fun
Lab RatLost Lover
Lab RatUncanny Files
Lab RatWhat Remains
Lab RatSpit Out The Poison
Vendor NameMission Name
ArtisanTools Of The Trade
ArtisanNight Ocean
ArtisanAt The Mounds Of Madness
ArtisanAt The Mounds Of Madness II
ArtisanLast Flight
ArtisanSave The Rebellion
ArtisanThe Most Dangerous Game
ArtisanInvaders From Afar
ArtisanMissing Colleague II
ArtisanMissing Colleague II
ArtisanEvacuation Question
ArtisanCrime Doesn’t Pay
ArtisanWhen A Tree Falls
Vendor NameMission Name
TurncoatFinal Liberation
TurncoatThe Value Of Sharing
TurncoatWarm Welcome
TurncoatDownsizing
TurncoatFamily Heirloom
TurncoatLocal Golf Star
TurncoatA Small Favor
TurncoatWho’s In Charge
TurncoatKnow Your Enemy
TurncoatAcademic Interest
TurncoatDragonslayer
TurncoatName Your Poison
Vendor NameMission Name
BansheeFelony And Punishment
BansheeDirt Digger
BansheeWhat’s In The Box
BansheeEOD
BansheeLamang Connection
BansheeNo Escape
BansheeDeep Depravity
BansheeDeal Of The Century
BansheeJets’N’Marks
BansheeTimber
BansheeNoble Powder
BansheeState Of Weapon Shipment
