Gray Zone Warfare: Reclamation quest guide – How to find the cargo at the Fortified Hideout in GZW

Handshake has plenty of tasks for you to complete as you progress through Gray Zone Warfare. For the Reclamation quest, you’ll be taking on one of the more heavily guarded positions you can find in your city, and it’s up to you to find a particular item.

The item might be tricky to find, but you may also struggle to find the correct building. You need to track down several structures while playing Gray Zone Warfare, and this is another building you won’t find on your map. Thankfully for players, there are some signs to let you know you’ve found the correct location.

Where to find cargo in the Fortified Hideout in Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare

The Fortified Hideout has multiple NPCs protecting it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location of the Fortified Hideout in your city will vary. This is a mission like the Rat’s Nest, where you must seek out a specific location in your city and search it for a particular item. The Fortified Hideout you need to find should be in a well-guarded location, with a two-story house at the center. Expect to find a large gate protecting it, with only one entrance and multiple NPCs, similar to the isolated house in Radio Silence.

I was completing the mission for the Crimson Shield International faction, which means if you’re not in this faction, we’ll have different locations. The best way to know you’ve discovered the correct building is by the enemy symbols on the front entrance. You also want to visit the city’s most populated area, where the residents once lived, typically near the town hall. These are some of the best ways to narrow down the exact location where you can find the Fortified Hideout and begin to extract the contents. Thankfully for players, this hideout does not require a key like the Medical Detective mission.

You can find the Fortified Hideout near the town hall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you find the correct building, make your way to the second floor and search for the metal container. It should be on the floor, inside the bedroom. The Fortified Hideout also contains some decent gear inside the many containers throughout the building. You can find these items on the bottom floor, which you can grab before you leave for your Base Camp in GZW. But the metal container weighs 30 kilograms, a considerable cost to your overall carry weight. I recommend returning to this location when you’re not working on this mission.

When you pick up the container, bring it back to Base Camp and hand it over to Handshake. He’ll thank you for your time, and you can chalk up another completed mission in GZW. But if you do this quest, you won’t be able to complete the Covert Research quest from Lab Rat, preventing you from earning those rewards or increasing her reputation. She’ll have other jobs for you in the future, however.

