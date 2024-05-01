Gray Zone Warfare: Rat’s Nest quest guide – How to find hideouts in GZW

The Rat’s Nest quest in Gray Zone Warfare is a tricky location request that you need to complete for Handshake. Your task is to find the two hideouts hidden throughout your nearby city, and the way you track them down is all about taking in your environment.

Handshake tells you there are two hidden hideouts scattered throughout the small town to your south. Inside these two hideouts is some vital information, and you need to make sure you bring that back to your Base Camp in Gray Zone Warfare. You want to make sure you have enough room for the items you need to find, and you need to know how to find out what buildings are considered hideouts.

Where to find Rat’s Nest hideouts in Gray Zone Warfare

There are two locations you need to visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two hideouts you need to find. For this mission, I completed it as the Crimson Shield International, which means the exact locations of these hideouts might be different than the ones you need to find for your faction. But the exterior of their buildings should look the same in Gray Zone Warfare.

You can find the symbols in red paint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can tell you’re at the correct building by the symbols on the side of them. These symbols indicate they’re a hideout of the enemy forces in your town, and they’re using them to gather intel. If you’re ever attempting to hunt down an enemy hideout in GZW, you want to look for these symbols. Both locations you need to visit will have these on their exterior, similar to Little Bird Down and Medical Detective.

Where to find Convict’s Notepad in the hideout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first building you visit should have an item called Convict’s Notepad on a desk. This will be a one-story building that you can find in the town, with the enemy forces’ symbols on the front of them. You can expect multiple NPCs to protect this location.

The smartphone should be on the second floor, on a desk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second building is a small, two-story building. While attempting to find this location, I ran into more enemies here than I did at the previous location, so expect to push back against them. After you take them down, head up to the second story of the building and you should find an item called Thug’s Smartphone on the desk, which you need to take back to your Base Camp.

After you have both items, return to your Base Camp and speak with Handshake. You must hand over the notepad and phone to him, which should be in your inventory. After he accepts them, the contract ends and you’ve completed another tedious task in Gray Zone Warfare.

