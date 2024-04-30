Gray Zone Warfare Little Bird Down: How to find crashed helicopter in GZW

The Little Bird Down task in Gray Zone Warfare has you checking up on a helicopter that went down a short distance from your base camp. It’s your job to find out what happened to the crashed helicopter and if there were any survivors of the crash.

Recommended Videos

You have little information to go on regarding where to find the crashed helicopter. There are minor details you can use to help narrow down your search in GZW, but overall it’s up to you to track it down. After you find the crashed helicopter, the final task is to make sure the survivors are okay and deal with the nearby enemy forces who likely shot it down.

Little Bird Down crashed helicopter location in Gray Zone Warfare

Look for the third LZ to track down the crashed helicopter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For my task, working for the Crimson Shield International faction, I was told the crashed helicopter could be found south of the city’s gas station. It’s a similar mission to Lost and Found, and tracking down the UNLRA Medical Supplies.

The exact location may vary for you based on your faction, but you can figure out where you need to go based on the details in the task mission briefing you receive. Another good way to narrow down this location is the third landing zone (LZ). You can find it close to where the crashed helicopter went down, making it much easier to track. I recommend finding the third LZ near this mission and searching for the crashed helicopter. I found it in some woods to the north of the LZ.

Track down the survivors in a nearby building in Gray Zone Warfare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finding the crashed helicopter, the task updates for you to track down the survivors. They were likely taken to a nearby building by enemies in the area. You want to search for a relatively small building. For my task, I found it to the north of the crashed helicopter, no more than 50 to 100 meters away from the crash site. If you go further than this, you likely went too far and want to backtrack to find it. Enemies are protecting this location, which makes eliminating them before investigating the rest of the building in Gray Zone Warfare.

The Survivors might not have made it, but you confirmed their location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for the survivors, they were likely interrogated after they crashed and were killed. Once you find their body in the back of the building, the last thing you have to do is return to your Base Camp. You can choose to do this from the nearby LZ you discovered or to do this on foot. Speaker with the vendor, Handshake, who gave you the mission and turn it in for the rewards, bringing you one step closer to adding more gear to your loadout in GZW.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more