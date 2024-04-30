Gray Zone Warfare: Lost and Found – How to find Kanoa Sinarath

There are several missions you need to work through to progress in Gray Zone Warfare. These missions build up your reputation with these vendors, such as the Lost and Found mission, where the Lab Rat asks you to find Kanoa Sinarath.

Kanoa Sinarath was briefly seen close to the end of the city’s evacuation. However, no one has been able to track him down. It’s your job to find his last known whereabouts to ensure Kanoa made it out safely. Although you might not find every detail, tracking down Kanoa in Gray Zone Warfare can be challenging because you don’t have an exact location; you need to do some exploring.

Where to find Kanoa Sinarath in Gray Zone Warfare

Kanoa should be across the Lumber Construction yard, inside the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact location of Kanoa Sinarath varies based on the faction you pick to side with in Gray Zone Warfare. For me, I picked the Crimson Shield International faction, and I was outside Kiu Vongsa. Thankfully, the layouts of the cities are relatively the same, and you need to track down the Lumber Construction yard, as Kanoa used to work at the Construction convenience store close to this location. You might be used to this type of work having already completed the UNLRA Medical Supplies for the Lab Rat.

The Lumber Construction is a point of interest on the map, and after you get close to it, it becomes a named area you should be able to see. Based on my faction, it was in the southwest part of the city, and the convenience store was across the street from it, where Kanoa used to work. Another way to track down the convenience store’s exact location is to look for the many banners around the roof of the building, making it an easy location to narrow down in Gray Zone Warfare.

You can pick up the necklace between Kanoa’s arms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive inside, unfortunately, Kanoa’s body will be on the ground. He did not make it out of the evacuation. You need to approach Kanoa and pick up a way to identify him: his necklace. You should be able to find it between his arms, close to his head. After you pick up the necklace, the last thing you need to do is return to your Base Camp.

Speak with the Lab Rat to tell them about what happened to Kanoa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can return to your Base Camp by moving there on foot or calling in on the helicopters at any of the nearby landing zones. I recommend using the landing zones, as taking a helicopter is always faster. When you’re inside your Base Camp, speak with the Lab Rat and return Kanoa’s necklace to them, completing the quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

