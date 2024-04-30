Gray Zone Warfare: How to get and turn in the UNLRA Medical Supplies in GZW

One of the missions you in Gray Zone Warfare is given to you by the Lab Rat, and she wants you to track down the UNLRA Medical Supplies. You have to locate these medical supplies by visiting a specific area and then bring them back to her.

Recommended Videos

The Lab Rat lists the exact area you need to visit to complete this mission. The trouble could be finding where the Medical Supplies are stashed and then offering them back to her. It means you have to return to the base camp without respawning, which can be tricky in GZW.

How to get the UNLRA Medical Supplies in Gray Zone Warfare

Reference the Mission to find the exact map location you need to visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lab Rat will provide you with a location and landmark you need to visit to find the UNLRA Medical Supplies. For my character, I chose to play someone from the Crimson Shield International faction, and she tasked me with heading to a Water Tower in Kiu Vongsa at location 140, 161. From here, I had to track down the UNLRA Medical Supplies and secure them.

You won’t find them directly at the location you need to visit. Instead, they will be nearby, likely guarded by enemy forces. These forces typically stand around several tents and vans with multiple UNLRA Logos everywhere. It was close to the Water Tower, where I could find the UNLRA Medical Supplies and pick them up during my GZW mission. You can expect to fight several times in this area, so make sure you know how to change your weapons or change your keybindings if you’re not happy with them.

You can find the Medical Supplies inside a building, close to the landmark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finding the UNLRA Medical Supplies, I had to ensure I had at least a two-by-two inventory space to pick them up. If you don’t have this space in your inventory, chances are you won’t be able to pick up the Medical Supplies when you find them, and their name will be greyed out on your screen.

Speak with the Lab Rat vendor to submit the mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you pick them up and place them in your inventory, the last step is to return them to your base and provide them to the Lab Rat. You can walk back to the location or call a helicopter to fly you back to your base. When you get there, speak with the Lab Rat and hand them over in the Vendor options, and you’ll have completed the mission in GZW.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more