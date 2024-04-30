Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Image via MADFINGER Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: How to change keybinds in GZW

Get your layout in order.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 12:27 pm

There are several things you’ll need to manage while playing Gray Zone Warfare, between your ammunition, health, and inventory space. And this is all while you’re keeping an eye on your surroundings for AI and player enemies.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re an experienced player in extraction shooters like Tarkov or more well-versed in shooters like Call of Duty or CS2, you’ve more than likely figured out a key binding set that works the best for you. Looking to apply that set to Gray Zone Warfare? Here’s how you can change the keybinds in GZW.

How to change keybinds in Gray Zone Warfare

Your keybinds can be changed by hitting Escape or Tab, then clicking the gear icon on the top right of the screen to go to Settings. From there, go over to the Controls Tab.

Keybinds options in Gray Zone Warfare.
Full control over controls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here, you can view all the Gray Zone Warfare keybinds, change them to any specific key, or set a secondary keybind for any action.

Several of the keybinds and controls also let you select which type of input is required to complete the action. Here’s what each input type means:

  • Pressed: Press the key once (also known as toggle).
  • Hold: Hold down the key to perform the action; releasing the key stops the action.
  • Double Press: Press the key twice.

Despite all these input type options, there is surprisingly no option to turn on “toggle aim in the current early-access version of Gray Zone Warfare. This could be added soon, though, or at the very least before the game’s full launch. There is also no option to change VOIP from its default Z binding.

Once all your keybind changes are made, make sure to hit the gold Apply Changes button before exiting the menu. If you’re unhappy with your changes, you can always reset them to the default options and start over.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix screen flickering in GZW
A player reloads a rifle in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix screen flickering in GZW
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: GZW login error issues explained
Two players hide from AI in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: GZW login error issues explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to refund Gray Zone Warfare
players in camp in gray zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
How to refund Gray Zone Warfare
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix screen flickering in GZW
A player reloads a rifle in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix screen flickering in GZW
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: GZW login error issues explained
Two players hide from AI in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: GZW login error issues explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to refund Gray Zone Warfare
players in camp in gray zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
How to refund Gray Zone Warfare
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 30, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.