A player steps through a forest in Gray Zone Warfare.
Image via MADFINGER Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Can you toggle ADS in Gray Zone Warfare?

For your everyday gunfights.
Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 11:38 am

In Grey Zone Warfare, you need to be comfortable with combat. From getting used to the game’s movement and weapons, and even how you aim down sights in a firefight, the mechanics may require adjusting from any first-person shooter enthusiast.

With so many different tools of war, aiming down sights in a realistic military simulator is key to putting the most accurate shots down range when battling against enemy players. The inputs do, however, need to be adjusted so they fit the comfort and necessities for any player and their playstyle.

Being able to switch between toggling and holding down your ADS input could be the difference between winning or losing a duel in GZW.

Can you switch to toggle ADS in Gray Zone Warfare?

A player aims down their sights in Gray Zone Warfare.
Killer aim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for players, there’s no option to switch your ADS button to toggle in GZW at the moment. In the game, you’re forced to hold down the ADS button to continue aiming down your respective sights, which could be a problem for those who aren’t able to push down on their mouse button or trigger for too long.

In addition, there’s no option to switch the Lean or Sprint buttons to toggle either, which means that players will need to hold down these buttons whenever they’re running around or peeking around a corner. It’s a complaint that has risen with the early player base, but there are still hopes the developers are adding the feature to the game soon.

