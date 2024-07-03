Gray Zone Warfare patch notes – Update 0.1.2

Are you ready to head back into the gray zone? A new major update for Gray Zone Warfare just dropped, optimizing the extraction shooter in a number of ways.

Recommended Videos

After getting off to a hot start, the game has definitely lost the majority of its hype and player base since launching in April. Much of that could be blamed on new games coming out, but GZW was definitely quite buggy and poorly optimized at launch.

“We know the journey has had its bumps and bruises, and we deeply appreciate your patience, support, and understanding,” MADFINGER Games said of the game’s current state, hoping today’s patch would bring players back into the fold.

Here’s everything that’s new and changed in GZW’s 0.1.2 update patch notes.

GZW patch notes – July 3: Update 0.1.2

Take a look at what’s new. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MADFINGER Games

What’s being called GZW’s “Patch 2,” the game’s second major patch since releasing into early access in April, is full of many additions, bug fixes, adjustments, and changes to the base game.

GZW launched in a rough state, as is to be expected from an early access title. But the team at MADFINGER has continued to work on a slew of optimizations, minor additions, and fixes for issues to bring the game to a solid base before adding new content.

As such, there isn’t anything new when it comes to weapons, locations, or missions. But the main new feature is nine new landing zones “for more convenient traveling to specific areas,” and the terrain around these areas has been adjusted.

Other additions include sound effects for vendor actions and the character creation screen, preferred game mode being automatically selected from the main menu when launching the game, and separate sensitivity settings for aiming down sights.

When it comes to bug fixes, the list is quite long. In total, there seems to be over 100 fixes, including crashing issues, lots of minor gameplay problems, optimizations for VRAM usage and to fix rubberbanding, and a whole lot more.

For now, the developer continues to work on optimizing the game ahead of adding new content. “Patch 2” first hit the test server on June 14, so it took multiple weeks to roll this update out, likely meaning anything more substantial is still a long way off.

The full, lengthy list of patch notes can be found on the GZW X (formerly Twitter) account.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy