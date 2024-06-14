When is the next Gray Zone Warfare content update?

Gray Zone Warfare has settled into the first-person shooter landscape as a brutal, unforgiving, raid-like title that features tactical gunfights, countless tasks to complete, and a ton of secrets. As a result, players are always eagerly awaiting the next content update to bring even more tasks, items, and other fixes.

In many of Gray Zone Warfare‘s content updates, the developers at Madfinger Games have applied some sweeping fixes to troublesome FPS issues, stamped out some pesky glitches, and also added some much-needed adjustments to weaponry and other systems in the game.

It’s always important to track these updates as they roll through so you can plan around the downtime and all of the changes. Here is all the information we know on GZW’s next content update.

When is Gray Zone Warfare‘s next content update?

GZW’s next patch, Patch 2, will be hitting the public test servers on Friday, June 14. It isn’t known, however, when the official update will be applied to the live servers. It’s up to the discretion of the developers, who decide when the testing has been sufficient enough for fixes and an official release.

The Patch 2 update consists of a plethora of changes, including the addition of nine new landing zones around Lemang, which should help players traverse the map as they complete various tasks and missions. There are also new helicopter details for pickups and destinations, a new ADS mouse sensitivity setting, and more.

Players can test all of the new changes and fixes on the public test server while providing useful feedback for the developers. The progression that players rack up in the test server will not affect the status of their accounts on the live servers, meaning you’ll need to stick with the official game if you’re still leveling up your soldier.

