Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Villa Anna Jana in Gray Zone Warfare.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: What’s in the Box quest guide – How to gather the intel

What kind of deals are going down?
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 01:21 pm

In any other circumstance, the villas near the Midnight Sapphire hotel in Gray Zone Warfare would be a relaxing vacation, but not when you need to secure intel amidst a number of enemy AI combatants.

Recommended Videos

The What’s in the Box task is assigned to you by the Gray Zone Warfare vendor Banshee, and you’re tasked with gathering intel on some “shady army deals” going down in the area. The task is very similar to Celebrity Crash and Dirt Digger, and even takes place in a nearby location. But unlike those tasks, you’ll need to pick up a crucial item before you can accomplish your objective.

Intel location for What’s in the Box in Gray Zone Warfare

Whats in the Box intel location marked on map in Gray Zone Warfare.
No need to check in at the front desk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The intel you’re looking for in What’s in the Box is located on a laptop computer in the southwest area of the Whitewater Villas section of the Midnight Sapphire location, at map coordinates (172, 164). The villa will have an open, sliding gate, and a red car in the open garage.

Either of the three surrounding Hotel landing zones (Hotel 1, Hotel 2, or Hotel 3) should offer you a relatively safe path to the Whitewater Villas section, allowing you to avoid the heavily occupied central area of the Midnight Sapphire Hotel.

What's in the Box villa location in Gray Zone Warfare.
Unlike the rest of the villa, this house is locked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But on your way toward the villa that’s marked on the map, you’ll need to engage and defeat enemies in hopes that one of them drops the Villa Anna Jana key, which you’ll need to access the intel. The large villa itself is unlocked, but the small pool house in the backyard, where the intel is, will be locked, requiring the Villa Anna Jana key.

Once you get the key, head to the small villa behind the main one at the location marked above, open the door, and interact with the computer on the desk. Then, make your way to the nearest exfil and turn in the task to Banshee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.
twitter