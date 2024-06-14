Gray Zone Warfare The Art of Deception quest guide – How to take and plant fake intel

In the dark and mysterious world of Gray Zone Warfare, there are plenty of hidden agendas and secrets shrouded in the shadows of this corrupt and wartorn land of Lemang, including a task called The Art of Deception.

In this mission, you’re sent off by the vendor Handshake to retrieve an official document from the government, bring it back home, and replace it with fake intel in two of the most highly defended areas in the game. It will be a tough mission, but the rewards are worth the risk if you’re looking for cash and a powerful sniper rifle.

Here is how to complete The Art of Deception quest in GZW.

Completing The Art of Deception in Gray Zone Warfare, explained

Another perilous trip to Fort Narith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Part one: Locate document in Fort Narith’s headquarters

For the first part of The Art of Deception, you must infiltrate one of the most heavily defended locations on the map in Fort Narith, which is loaded up with heavily armored and weaponized AI combatants. Make sure to bring plenty of armor-piercing ammo, some hefty armor for yourself, and some healing items in case you find yourself on the wrong end of a firefight.

The document you must find is located on the second floor of the headquarters building, which has been the site of multiple other missions in the game. This time, however, the room you must search is located right across the large windows next to the main staircase in the building.

You’ll know you’ve entered the right room because there’s a large meeting table in the center of the room, and on the left side, there should be a file for you to take. Place the file in your SafeLock box and exfil successfully to activate the second part of the quest.

Part two: Plant fake intel at Midnight Sapphire Hotel

Like you were never there. Image via GZWmap.com

After you’ve successfully returned from your escapade at Fort Narith, you’ll have to pick up the fake intel from the command tent at your spawn. Once you’ve collected the file, travel over to the Midnight Sapphire Hotel at the top of the map. Again, this area is crawling with heavily armed enemies with decent armor, so you’ll need to move carefully and take smart fights so you aren’t swarmed.

Once you’ve cleared most of the area within the hotel and in front, enter the building and approach the front desk. There should be a door on the left of the lobby desk you can walk through that’s meant for employees only. Once you’ve passed through this door, the second door on your left will be the target location, where you’ll enter and plant the folder on the desk next to the laptop.

Once you’ve completed this and returned to base, you’ll be given an M700 sniper rifle, $9,200, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points from Handshake.

