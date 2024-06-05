Gray Zone Warfare Dragonslayer quest guide – Where to find Fort Narith commander

A major turning point in Gray Zone Warfare‘s saga at Fort Narith has finally arrived as players take on Turncoat’s Dragonslayer quest.

Over the course of the game, players have been tasked by multiple vendors to travel to Fort Narith several times for different reasons, whether they are retrieving sensitive information, checking on supplies for the military, or finding out who’s running the place.

This time, however, you’ll be pulling off a daring assassination of Fort Narith’s commander. You will, however, need to know exactly where to find him in the base, while also fighting off other soldiers in the base.

Here’s how to complete the Dragonslayer quest in GZW.

How to complete Dragonslayer quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Time for a change in leadership. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The task is simple: Head over to Fort Narith and eliminate the commander. He can be identified with his red beret and aviator shades, and can be found at the main headquarters. Run up to the third floor of the headquarters, where he can be found along with several heavily armed combatants.

Arm yourself with some hefty weaponry and some ammunition with decent armor penetration stats, since you’ll be facing off against some of the toughest AI enemies in the game. They have great guns, sturdy body armor, and can surprise you by soaking up plenty of your shots if you don’t have the right ammo.

The commander should be right in front of his office. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For example, the commander in question will be fitted with a Pantsir 2.0 plate carrier, which has an NIJ protection level of three and can protect against plenty of common rifles. Bring some hard-hitters and aim for the head, since he doesn’t have a helmet to protect him unlike the other GZW enemies around him.

Once you’ve taken him down, he’ll have an AK-74M, his beret, and his aviators as a token of your successful kill. After you eliminate the commander, you’ll also get a Mosin sniper, 2,000 experience points, and 200 Turncoat reputation points.

