How to complete EOD in Gray Zone Warfare
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Small Favor quest guide – How to enter Fort Narith and find the folder

Break in, make some noise, take the folder.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 22, 2024 06:13 pm

In Gray Zone Warfare, there are plenty of missions you’ll need to finish up while exploring lush jungles, wartorn villages, and cryptic locations, including Small Favor.

Recommended Videos

This Turncoat quest might seem simple, but the location you must infiltrate is one of the more heavily guarded areas, along with one of the busier locations for player activity. As a result, you’ll have to bring a lot more firepower or get a lot sneakier if you wish you get out alive—especially if you’re underleveled or playing solo.

This is how to complete the Small Favor quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete Small Favor quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Fort Narith on the map in GZW.
Fort Narith is a tough cookie to crack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finish the Small Favor quest in Gray Zone Warfare, you’ll need to fly over to the Lima Two landing zone and make your way north to Fort Narith. You’ll recognize the area by the landing strip and the smattering of buildings above it on the map.

Once you’ve found the fort, avoid running through the gate at the bottom of the hill, which is the entrance from the main road. Instead, follow the wall on the right side of the gate, until you run into a hole that has been blasted in the wall. You should see the main building in question from this position, but keep in mind that you’ll need to fight multiple armed guards.

Fort Narith in GZW.
Hole in the wall, meet building in question. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve entered the hole, you’ll be met by armed guards. Dispatch them, and continue following the road to the first large building you find. Enter the front door, where you’ll be met with even more opposition. Take them all out before entering the Archive Room, which should be the first room on your left when you walk through.

The Personal Folder in the Small Favor quest.
Like you were never there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go straight to the back of the room and find a folder tucked on top of some boxes. This is the folder you’re to retrieve for Turncoat. Make sure to throw this item into your safebox, so that even if you die, you’ll still complete the mission. After you’ve done this, you’ll receive an AK-74M, some experience points, and Turncoat reputation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Evacuation Question quest guide: How to get orders from Fort Narith
How to complete Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Evacuation Question quest guide: How to get orders from Fort Narith
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 22, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Seekers of Change quest guide: How to get all samples from Barracks
How to complete Seeker of Change in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Seekers of Change quest guide: How to get all samples from Barracks
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 22, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Lost Lover quest guide: How to find Atsawin Xiong
A gun pointing at a house in gar zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Lost Lover quest guide: How to find Atsawin Xiong
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Evacuation Question quest guide: How to get orders from Fort Narith
How to complete Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Evacuation Question quest guide: How to get orders from Fort Narith
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 22, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Seekers of Change quest guide: How to get all samples from Barracks
How to complete Seeker of Change in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Seekers of Change quest guide: How to get all samples from Barracks
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 22, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Lost Lover quest guide: How to find Atsawin Xiong
A gun pointing at a house in gar zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Lost Lover quest guide: How to find Atsawin Xiong
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 22, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.