Gray Zone Warfare Small Favor quest guide – How to enter Fort Narith and find the folder

In Gray Zone Warfare, there are plenty of missions you’ll need to finish up while exploring lush jungles, wartorn villages, and cryptic locations, including Small Favor.

Recommended Videos

This Turncoat quest might seem simple, but the location you must infiltrate is one of the more heavily guarded areas, along with one of the busier locations for player activity. As a result, you’ll have to bring a lot more firepower or get a lot sneakier if you wish you get out alive—especially if you’re underleveled or playing solo.

This is how to complete the Small Favor quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete Small Favor quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Fort Narith is a tough cookie to crack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finish the Small Favor quest in Gray Zone Warfare, you’ll need to fly over to the Lima Two landing zone and make your way north to Fort Narith. You’ll recognize the area by the landing strip and the smattering of buildings above it on the map.

Once you’ve found the fort, avoid running through the gate at the bottom of the hill, which is the entrance from the main road. Instead, follow the wall on the right side of the gate, until you run into a hole that has been blasted in the wall. You should see the main building in question from this position, but keep in mind that you’ll need to fight multiple armed guards.

Hole in the wall, meet building in question. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve entered the hole, you’ll be met by armed guards. Dispatch them, and continue following the road to the first large building you find. Enter the front door, where you’ll be met with even more opposition. Take them all out before entering the Archive Room, which should be the first room on your left when you walk through.

Like you were never there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go straight to the back of the room and find a folder tucked on top of some boxes. This is the folder you’re to retrieve for Turncoat. Make sure to throw this item into your safebox, so that even if you die, you’ll still complete the mission. After you’ve done this, you’ll receive an AK-74M, some experience points, and Turncoat reputation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more