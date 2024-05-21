Gray Zone Warfare Fort Narith Stroll quest guide – Where to find each entrance

Time to take a little stroll. Gray Zone Warfare vendor Handshake needs you to scout out Fort Narith—one of the most heavily armed locations in all Lamang. Fortunately, you won’t be delving deep behind its fences, but this mission still won’t be a walk in the park.

Handshake wants you to scope out the main entrances to the fort and its airstrip. Here’s where you need to go to complete the Fort Narith Stroll task in Gray Zone Warfare.

All Fort Narith entrance locations for the Fort Narith Stroll quest in Gray Zone Warfare

There are four entrances to Fort Narith. Image by Dot Esports There are four entrances to Fort Narith. Image by Dot Esports There are four entrances to Fort Narith. Image by Dot Esports

To complete the Fort Narith Stroll mission in Gray Zone Warfare, find and walk through each of the four entrances to Fort Narith, which can be found in the southwest part of Lamang. These can be found at the following coordinates:

Main entrance: 130, 144.

Airfield back entrance: 127, 141.

South (fuel supply) entrance: 127, 146.

North (barracks) entrance: 131, 142.

Head in on foot and walk down each road to ensure you mark off each one. You don’t need to interact with anything specific for this mission—you simply walk through the entrance at those coordinates and your mission will be complete.

I went through quite a bit of ammo in the process, however, as Fort Narith’s entrances are guarded, so expect a few skirmishes on your way in. Completing the Fort Narith Stroll task will reward you with two Recon vests, some cash, experience, and a sprinkling of vendor reputation for further Gray Zone Warfare missions.

