A team of soldiers gear up as a helicopter flies away past a hill in Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare
Image via MADFINGER Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Fort Narith Stroll quest guide – Where to find each entrance

A scouting mission that could go loud at any second.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: May 20, 2024 09:13 pm

Time to take a little stroll. Gray Zone Warfare vendor Handshake needs you to scout out Fort Narith—one of the most heavily armed locations in all Lamang. Fortunately, you won’t be delving deep behind its fences, but this mission still won’t be a walk in the park.

Recommended Videos

Handshake wants you to scope out the main entrances to the fort and its airstrip. Here’s where you need to go to complete the Fort Narith Stroll task in Gray Zone Warfare.

All Fort Narith entrance locations for the Fort Narith Stroll quest in Gray Zone Warfare

A map of Lamang and Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare with quest markers indicating the location of a task.
There are four entrances to Fort Narith. Image by Dot Esports
A map of Lamang and Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare with quest markers indicating the location of a task.
There are four entrances to Fort Narith. Image by Dot Esports
A map of Lamang and Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare with quest markers indicating the location of a task.
There are four entrances to Fort Narith. Image by Dot Esports

To complete the Fort Narith Stroll mission in Gray Zone Warfare, find and walk through each of the four entrances to Fort Narith, which can be found in the southwest part of Lamang. These can be found at the following coordinates:

  • Main entrance: 130, 144.
  • Airfield back entrance: 127, 141.
  • South (fuel supply) entrance: 127, 146.
  • North (barracks) entrance: 131, 142.

Head in on foot and walk down each road to ensure you mark off each one. You don’t need to interact with anything specific for this mission—you simply walk through the entrance at those coordinates and your mission will be complete.

I went through quite a bit of ammo in the process, however, as Fort Narith’s entrances are guarded, so expect a few skirmishes on your way in. Completing the Fort Narith Stroll task will reward you with two Recon vests, some cash, experience, and a sprinkling of vendor reputation for further Gray Zone Warfare missions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Line In The Sand/The Value of Sharing quest guide: What to do with the drugs
Gray Zone Warfare house near Ban Pa.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Line In The Sand/The Value of Sharing quest guide: What to do with the drugs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 20, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare The More the Merrier quest guide – Where to find the intel
Two players hide from AI in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare The More the Merrier quest guide – Where to find the intel
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 19, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare I Went, I Saw, I Conquered III quest guide – How to neutralize hostiles at Sawmill
How to complete I Went I saw I conquered in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare I Went, I Saw, I Conquered III quest guide – How to neutralize hostiles at Sawmill
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Line In The Sand/The Value of Sharing quest guide: What to do with the drugs
Gray Zone Warfare house near Ban Pa.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Line In The Sand/The Value of Sharing quest guide: What to do with the drugs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 20, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare The More the Merrier quest guide – Where to find the intel
Two players hide from AI in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare The More the Merrier quest guide – Where to find the intel
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 19, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare I Went, I Saw, I Conquered III quest guide – How to neutralize hostiles at Sawmill
How to complete I Went I saw I conquered in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare I Went, I Saw, I Conquered III quest guide – How to neutralize hostiles at Sawmill
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 17, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com