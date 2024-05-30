Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith

Fort Narith is arguably the most popular spot in Gray Zone Warfare, whether you’re checking up on the supplies of the military, stealing information on war criminals, or trying to find details on the base’s new commander in the Who’s In Charge quest.

In this mission, Turncoat has tasked you to find out more information around Fort Narith’s newest commander, which lies within an intelligence folder hidden somewhere in the base headquarters. This area is, however, heavily guarded and will need a ton of finesse—or a whole armory’s worth of firepower—to break through.

Here is how to complete the Who’s in Charge quest in GZW.

Completing Who’s in Charge quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Back to Narith we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once again, you’ll be heading off to Fort Narith in the southwest corner of the map, so find the closest landing zone from your main base and prepare for the trek. The building that you must infiltrate is the main Headquarters, which can be seen as the tallest building in the base. Most players have already visited this location in other quests, such as A Small Favor, No Escape, and Downsizing.

The mural points the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve entered the headquarters, you’ll need to find your way up to the third floor of the building, until you see a large mural at the top of the stairs in front of a massive window. On the right of this mural, you should see a room with a sign that says, “Office 3-1.” Open the door, enter the room on the right, and look for a folder sitting on a table.

This Commander Details Folder should be placed directly into your SafeLock box, since it only takes a 1×1 space in your inventory. This ensures even if you die during the rest of your raid, you’ll still be able to complete the quest for Turncoat.

The new captain on the block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There will be plenty of opposing forces to fight on your way to the room, so pack enough ammo and wear some decent armor so you aren’t immediately popped by enemy soldiers as you zip around the base for your quest. You should receive an AK-74M, 2000 experience points, and 200 reputation points with Turncoat for your efforts.

