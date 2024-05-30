Gray Zone Warfare Downsizing quest guide – How to eliminate LAF forces at Fort Narith

Turncoat has a task for you in Gray Zone Warfare if you want to tackle it. He believes it’s time for you to make a show of force and wants you to tackle the LAF forces gathering at Fort Narith and eliminate several of their soldiers.

Recommended Videos

You may have encountered these forces when attempting to complete tasks for the other vendors at your Base Camp in Gray Zone Warfare. It’s not an accessible entry location, and taking down the NPCs wandering around this region is even more challenging. Still, Turncoat wants you to plant your feet forward, eliminate 30, and get out.

Where to eliminate LAF forces at Fort Narith for Downsizing in Gray Zone Warfare

You only want to fight against NPCs within Fort Narith, not outside it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turncoat is going to set you loose out on Fort Narith. You can find this on the western part of the map, above the YBL-1 bunker. How you get there is up to you. I chose the Delta 1 landing point, east of the military bunker. This is the best entrance to use as you can remove several guards protecting the fuel storage entrance and work through the underground bunkers before moving toward the main HQ.

Many soldiers are going to be scattered throughout the base. I usually start from the east, at the fuel storage area, sweep south, and then cut through the Headquarters at the center. It’s the location with the most NPCs wandering around, so I hope at least one or two more players are trying to complete quests at Fort Narith simultaneously, such as Uncanny Files or Hacker 2. Sometimes, this works out; other times, it’s only me at the base in Gray Zone Warfare.

Work your way through Fort Narith to take out the heavily armed NPCs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is essential to note that you cannot attack any NPCs in the surrounding village to the north. I’ve attempted to eliminate the NPCs I’ve seen walking around the houses and patrolling these areas, but they don’t count. You’re better off finding the best way into the base, focusing on those NPCs, and eliminating them one at a time. Using a weapon with a good scope and a silencer makes it much easier not to alert every NPC. However, if a hostile does get a shot off, there’s a good chance other LAF soldiers will know you’re at Fort Narith and will work their way toward you.

After you’ve dispatched the 30 LAF soldiers at Fort Narith, it’s time to make your back to Base Camp and report back to Turncoat. He’ll be pleased with your results, and you can wrap up as another finished quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more