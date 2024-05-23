Gray Zone Warfare Uncanny Files quest guide: How to locate medical records

After returning the blood sample you gave Lab Rab from Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare, they have another request from you. They need you to track down more data about your sample, so you must locate Fort Narith’s medical records in Unncany Files.

Fort Narith may have become a regular stomping ground for you at this point, as many of the vendors in Gray Zone Warfare have several tasks for you to complete in this area, which means working your way through multiple guards to find specific pieces of information. They are scattered throughout Fort Narith, and the medical records are a precious item Lab Rat needs.

Where to find medical records for Uncanny Files in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to the north part of Fort Narith to track the medical records. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find the medical records close to the north side of Fort Narith, south of the Barracks. You can choose multiple routes to reach this point, but I recommend requesting to arrive at landing zone Delta 3 and then sweeping to the west. This is likely a safer route, as you can make your way through the center of the base. Expect several NPCs to prevent you from getting inside this Gray Zone Warfare military base.

If you’ve already been to Fort Narith several times, having worked on quests such as Evacuation Question or Jets’n’marks, the type of NPCs you’re about to fight shouldn’t surprise you. They have powerful assault rifles and heavy armor, making it difficult for them to be overwhelmed in a fight. The best way to handle this is to attack them from afar, aiming for their head, neck, arms, or legs, as these have the least amount of armor. You also want to ensure your weapon has a silencer and a scope to avoid other NPCs detecting you when it happens.

The medical records are on the table inside the tent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the central area of Fort Narith, look for the tent on the west side of the Vehicle Maintenance area. It’s a medical tent; the medical records should be on the table closest to you when you head inside. Grab those and place them inside your SafeLock inventory slot.

Now, the last thing you must do is return to Base Camp and hand the details to Lab Rat. She’ll be glad you could grab the more accurate samples from the base and reward you for completing this mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

