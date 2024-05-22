Gray Zone Warfare Jets’n’marks quest guide: How to mark all jets

Banshee wants you to make another return to Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare. He’s heard rumors that the enemies operating there have been able to secure multiple jets, and he wants you to confirm this information by marking each one.

There are three jets you need to find throughout Fort Narith. They should be relatively close together, making them easier to track down than other items you may need to seek out in Gray Zone Warfare. But the real trick is bypassing the multiple guards protecting the location and ensuring you get out alive.

Where to find all jets for Jets’n’marks in Gray Zone Warfare

Two jets are in the center of the Underground Bunker and one to the east. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three jets you need to track down at Fort Narith, and they’re close to the center of the base, toward the south. You can find them in the Underground Bunker location, where the bunkers are carved into the hills. As you might expect, multiple NPCs are patrolling this area and are ready to defend these locations in Gray Zone Warfare. Before leaving, grab the three trackers Banshee gives you from your mail after accepting the mission. You can purchase more trackers if you lose them.

I recommend making your way from the east, from the Delta 1 landing zone. From here, take to the side entrance and make your way through the checkpoint. You should encounter multiple guards from this route, and they’re heavily armed, with thick armor that makes taking out them a real challenge. You might be familiar with these NPCs if you’ve been working on the Hacker and Neighbourly Help quests.

A good way to make short work of them is to use a silencer and a scope to take well-aimed shots at them from a distance. You want to aim for their head as much as possible, but going for the arms or legs is also a good idea, as these typically don’t have armor on them.

Stand close to a jet and interact with it to mark them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you reach the jets, approach them and get close from any angle. You only need to stand beside them and have a tracker in your inventory. From here, you can now interact with the jets and place the tracker on them, marking them for Banshee. Two should be outside, next to bunkers, and one will be inside.

Once you’ve marked all three jets, it’s time to return to Base Camp and provide your report to Banshee. He’ll be happy you could secure the locations, and you can jot down Jets’n’marks as another completed mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

